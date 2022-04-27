Edinburgh West MP calls for a clampdown on sexism in politics

This comes after the Mail on Sunday ran a story which reported that Conservative MPs accused Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner of putting the Prime Minister "off his stride" by crossing her legs in the House of Commons.

Ms Jardine (Lib Dems) said: “Every woman in politics, let alone Westminster, has a story to tell about sexism that they have had to endure, and sadly this newspaper report didn’t tell us anything we didn’t already know about some of the shocking views heard in Westminster. But there must be consequences for those expressing them and repercussions for any Tory MP going around saying this. It is belittling and derogatory and completely unacceptable.”

She added: “If this is not called out, it will deter women from coming into politics, and it’s only encouraging a better gender balance so that we can have women shown the respect they deserve.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christine Jardine MP.