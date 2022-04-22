Edinburgh West MP calls for national debate on assisted dying

People with severe and potentially terminal health conditions are more than twice as likely to take their own lives than the general population, new data from the Office for National Statistics has shown.

Ms Jardine said: “People suffering from terminal illnesses are being let down by the current law and this is reflected in these deeply troubling statistics.

“It is simply not right that those who have had to endure so much are left helpless and forced to resort to suicide. Patients are not being protected and more will suffer the longer the current law remains.

Christine Jardine MP