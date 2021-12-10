Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Adam McVey challenged the Capital’s Tory group to urge the Prime Minister to step down as row over last year’s alleged rule-breaking festive celebrations at Number Ten showed no signs of abating.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross and his two predecessors, Jackson Carlaw and Ruth Davidson, have all been critical of Mr Johnson.

Adam McVey wants Edinburgh's Tory councillors to call for Boris Johnson to resign

Councillor McVey said: “It’s now crystal clear to everyone that Boris Johnson has been lying through his teeth and taking all of us for idiots. This wasn’t an innocent mistake but a callously orchestrated strategy of lying to the public.

“People in our Capital have lost so much to Covid – from those of us who’ve lost family to this virus, without the chance to say proper goodbyes, those of us who’s family has lost time together, those of us whose children have lost time in school and those who’ve lost their jobs.

“For all of the sacrifices we’ve made and will need to continue to make to suppress this horrendous virus it’s beyond disgusting to see the Tories laughing at the fact the rules didn’t apply to them while so much pain was felt in our communities.

“Iain Whyte and the other Tory councillors need to stand up and stop hiding, join me and show the people of Edinburgh that they do not accept that it is one rule for the Tories and another for everyone else, and demand this disgraceful charlatan resigns as Prime Minister.”

