Election candidates to join Climate Festival this weekend
Edinburgh Green Westminster candidates will be hosting their own ‘Climate Café; at the Climate Festival this Saturday, after other parties refused the invitation by organisers to participate in their originally planned line-up. Amanda Grimm, Simon Jay, and Jo Phillips will be available to speak to attendees at the festival about climate solutions, and other issues relating to the Westminster Elections.
Amanda Grimm, Scottish Green candidate for Edinburgh East and Musselburgh, said:
“This election really should have been the climate election – time is drastically running out to make the changes we know we need to make to prevent the worst effects of climate change and protect jobs, homes and nature through a just transition.
But we have seen time and time again that the other parties are simply not willing to engage with voters about the biggest threat facing our future. I’m glad that the Scottish Greens haven’t been deterred by the apathy shown by other parties and I’ll be joining fellow candidates to talk to Edinburgh residents who know that the climate emergency can’t be ignored any longer.”
Candidates Amanda Grimm (Edinburgh East and Musselburgh), Jo Phillips (Edinburgh South) and Simon Jay (Bathgate and Linlithgow) will be available throughout the festival, supported by local volunteers, and hot drinks will be provided.
The Edinburgh Climate Festival will be at the Meadows on Saturday, June 29th, from midday to 7pm. The festival is free for all to attend and offers a wide range of activities including live performances, stalls, and activities for both kids and adults. The aim of the festival is to raise awareness about climate change and to increase public knowledge about the importance of adopting a more sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle, while also inspiring and empowering individuals to take action on the current climate crisis.
