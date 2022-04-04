Exodus as seven councillors step down ahead of election
Seven of Midlothian’s councillors have chosen not to stand in next month’s council election with one ward seeing all three of its elected members step down.
Among those not standing for re-election on May 5 are deputy council leader Jim Muirhead, former council leader Catherine Johstone and former provost Joe Wallace.
Midlothian Council is split into six wards represented by 18 elected councillors. In the Midlothian South ward, which includes Gorebridge and Newtongrange, all three members – Councillors Johnstone and Muirhead, and Cllr Kieran Munro – have all stepped down.
The SNP group have put forward the most candidates for the election with 11 of the 39 standing for the party. Scottish Labour have seven candidates. The Conservative group has fielded six candidates.
This is the same number as the Scottish Green party and four candidates are standing for Alba.
Labour councillor Russel Imrie is standing for the Labour and Co-operative Party.
There are three Scottish Liberal Democrats and a sole candidate for the Scottish Libertarian Party.
Voting across the county takes place on Thursday, May 5 with the count held at the Lasswade Centre on Friday, May 6.
The full list of candidates are:
Penicuik
Helen Armstrong (Scottish Greens), George Boyd (Alba), Ken Brown (Lib-Dems), Debbi McCall (SNP), Willie McEwen (Labour), Connor McManus (SNP), Richard Thomson (Cons)
Bonnyrigg
Dianne Alexander (SNP), Daya Feldwick (Greens), Derek Milligan (Labour), David Virgo (Cons)
Dalkeith
Marion Black (Greens), Jamie Bryant (Alba), Colin Cassidy (SNP), Stephen Curran (Labour), Karen Green (SNP), Margot Russell (Labour), Mark Wells (Cons)
Midlothian West
Richard Chandler, (Lib-Dems), Andrew Coventry (Alba), Russell Imrie (Labour and Co-op), Pat Kenny (SNP), Kelly Parry (SNP), Jill Simon (Greens), Pauline Winchester (Cons)
Midlothian East
Bill Kerr-Smith (Greens), Jenny Marr (Lib-Dems), Stuart McKenzie (SNP), Ann Montague (SNP), Bryan Pottinger (Labour), Peter Smaill (Cons)
Midlothian South
Douglas Bowen (SNP), Kelly Drummond (Labour), Hazel Flanagan (Labour), Daniel Fraser (SCottish Libertarian), Christopher Hampton (Alba), Ellen Scott (SNP) Malcolm Spaven (Greens), Robin Stenhouse (Cons)