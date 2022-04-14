Exodus as seven Midlothian councillors step down ahead of election

Among those not standing for re-election are deputy council leader Jim Muirhead, former council leader Cath Johstone and former provost Joe Wallace. In the Midlothian South ward, which includes Gorebridge and Newtongrange, Councillors Johnstone and Muirhead, and Councillor Kieran Munro have all stepped down.

Midlothian Council is split into six wards represented by 18 elected councillors. The SNP group have put forward the most candidates for the election with 11 of the 39 standing for the party.

Scottish Labour have seven candidates with Labour councillor Russel Imrie standing for the Labour and Co-operative Party.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midlothian Council HQ, Midlothian House in Dalkeith.

The Conservative group has fielded six candidates, the same number as the Greens and four candidates are standing for Alba. There are three Liberal Democrats and a sole candidate for the Scottish Libertarian Party.

Voting across the county takes place on Thursday, May 5 with the count held at the Lasswade Centre on Friday, May 6.

The full list of candidates are: Penicuik – Helen Armstrong (Green); George Boyd (Alba); Ken Brown (Lib-Dem); Debbi McCall (SNP); Willie McEwen (Lab); Connor McManus (SNP); Richard Thomson (Con).

Bonnyrigg – Dianne Alexander (SNP); Daya Feldwick (Green); Derek Milligan (Lab); David Virgo (Con).

Dalkeith – Marion Black (Green); Jamie Bryant (Alba); Colin Cassidy (SNP); Stephen Curran (Lab); Karen Green (SNP); Margot Russell (Lab); Mark Wells (Con).

Midlothian West – Richard Chandler, (Lib-Dem); Andrew Coventry (Alba); Russell Imrie (Lab); Pat Kenny (SNP); Kelly Parry (SNP); Jill Simon (Green); Pauline Winchester (Con).

Midlothian East – Bill Kerr-Smith (Green); Jenny Marr (Lib Dem); Stuart McKenzie (SNP); Ann Montague (SNP); Bryan Pottinger (Lab); Peter Smaill (Con).