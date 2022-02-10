Covid Scotland: Face masks in school classrooms to be scrapped under Nicola Sturgeon announcement

Pupils and teachers in secondary schools will no longer need to wear face coverings in classrooms from February 28.

Ms Sturgeon revealed the change at the start of First Minister’s Questions in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The requirement to wear face masks in secondary schools in Scotland is being scrapped

An expert advisory group discussed the issue on Tuesday, the First Minister said, and had advised the “removal of the requirement to wear face coverings in the classroom” could be the next restriction to be relaxed.

Ms Sturgeon said the change would apply to teachers and pupils, and would come into place from February 28, when all schools will have returned from the half-term break.

She told MSPs the move would “reduce barriers to communication in the classroom and reduce any wellbeing impacts which arise from the use of face coverings”.

Ms Sturgeon added that anyone who still wanted to wear a face covering in class would still be able to.