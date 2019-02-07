Father accuses JD Sports of ‘semi-porn’ Scottish shirt photo

A father-of-two has criticised a major sports retailer for using a “semi-porn” photo on to sell Scotland women’s shirts for the FIFA Women’s World Cup this summer.

Simon Kemp, who is taking his 11-year-old daughter and young son to the Women’s World Cup to see Scotland play against England and other matches in Nice in June, spotted the image while on JD Sports’ website after deciding to buy tops for the trip.

Mr Kemp was scrolling through the site - JD Sports have exclusive rights to the merchandise - on Sunday night with his daughter Annie, a keen footballer.

Annie asked: “Why does she look like that?”

Last night JD Sports apologised for using the image.

While the Scotland FA 2018/19 children’s kit has a photo of a young boy who looked like he was about to kick a football, the women’s tops featured a tousled, adult woman wearing jeans ripped up to the thigh, sitting in a provocative pose on a chair with her legs open.

Mr Kemp, a business development manager, from Lochgilphead in Argyll and Bute, said: “You don’t often see Scotland in a World Cup. This could be a once in a lifetime opportunity so I wanted to make it special.

“Female footballer players are competing at a professional level but that photo was harking back to the 1970s.

“It really jarred with me. I have always tried to promote gender equality and respect for female sport in my home. But what kind of role model was that for my daughter?”

Mr Kemp tweeted the image and on Monday the photo was changed. But it re-appeared, before finally disappearing.

Mr Kemp added: “Someone consciously made the decision at JD Sports that it was OK to present the shirt like this.

“Furthermore, the Scottish Football Association’s brand is at stake, as well as the Scottish National football team, because that’s what they’re representing. It is official SFA merchandise. They‘ve been negligent in not spotting it.”

A Scottish FA spokesman said: “We apologise for any offence this image caused. As soon as this was brought to our attention we contacted JD Sports to request its removal, which JD Sports immediately acted upon.

“At the Scottish FA, we are absolutely committed to further strengthening equality and diversity in Scottish football and promoting the girls’ and women’s game across the nation.”

A spokesman for JD Sports said: “We occasionally test alternative product styles online to appeal to the full range of customers who visit our site, from those interested in high fashion and athleisure, to sportspeople and football fans looking for kits and training equipment.

“While the principle images used for this product online were modelled in the traditional sportswear style, an alternative fashion-led image was tested for a short time. Following comments from one customer and discussions with the Scottish FA, this image has been removed. The product is now only displayed on our sales channels in the traditional style, and our photography guidelines have been reviewed to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

“We remain committed to promoting and supporting the Scotland Women’s teams in the build-up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and apologise for any upset this has caused.”