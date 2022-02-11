Ms Forbes’ comments comes as her funding announcement faced criticism from charities across Scotland.

The finance announced that three quarters of Scottish households will be given a £150 payment in a bid to tackle the rising cost of living.

The cash is expected to go to households in council tax bands A to D and all of those eligible for council tax reduction.

The funding announcement has faced criticism from charities across Scotland including Age Scotland and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation who said more support should have been targeted at low-income households.

Chris Birt from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation told BBC Scotland: “This isn’t just about energy bills although that’s the worst of it. Food prices, travel prices are all piling up for families but the Government can make different choices to support low income families and both the chancellor and Kate Forbes have let them down by spreading this support far too thinly.”

Speaking on Good Morning Scotland on Friday, Kate Forbes said: “Yesterday I said very clearly that I didn’t think this was a perfect scheme and that it needed to be seen in the context of other more targeted support.

"Ultimately, this is a question of how we deliver support quickly to families who needed it yesterday.

"We could design a perfect scheme that would take a number of months to deliver but my priority is to try and get that money out the door quickly.”

She added: “I am open and honest that we need to go further and it is about food costs it’s also about energy costs and both government needs to work together.”

THe UK government has committed to spending £290m in "targeted assistance" for those on the lowest incomes.

The £150 payments will go to all occupied households in council tax bands A to D, as well as all of those in receipt of council tax reduction.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said an extra £290m will be allocated to the plans.

Ms Forbes said she hopes that positive progress is made with the UK Government in furthering support for families. Yet the finance secretary added she is ‘not always terribly confident’ that demands will be met.

"All the rules and regulations and the powers in their entirety reside with the UK Government and so regulation has got to come from them,” said Forbes.

Students and other groups exempt from council tax will not be covered by the recent funding announced. However, Ms Forbes said other ways are being looked at to give support to those in need.

Asked why money was not added to the Scottish Child Payment, Ms Forbes said this money would have taken “a number of months” to push through and the Scottish Government wanted to act now.

"I accept that this will reach a number of households who may not need it but it is the only route we have to make sure we reach those for whom it will make a difference quickly and simply,” she said.

