Fiona Hyslop MSP raises the need for support for neurodiverse pupils in Parliament

During Education Portfolio Questions at the Scottish Parliament, Ms Hyslop asked the Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills, Shirley-Anne Somerville, for more insight into the progress of Holyrood actions on this matter, as set out in the Autism in Schools Action Plan.

Ms Hyslop said: “Early identification can make a world of difference to neurodiverse children and young people, allowing them to access the support they need at an earlier stage.

"The Autism in Schools Action Plan sets out important steps but it is important that these are delivered on the ground in mainstream schools and I was glad to highlight the needs of neurodiverse pupils in Parliament.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop (SNP)

Ms Hyslop also recently visited the Donaldson Trust– the leading charity in Scotland for neurodiversity, which is based in Linlithgow – to hear more about the charity’s work, and what can be done to support neurodiverse young people.