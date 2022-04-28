Fiona Hyslop secures meeting with Transport Minister on Winchburgh Station

Ms Hyslop (SNP) has also produced and sent a submission to the Scottish Government’s Strategic Transport Projects Review consultation expressing her views on the importance of a having a train station in the growing town.
She said: “I am very pleased to have secured a meeting with the new Transport Minister as I seek her support in bringing together all the partners to get the much need and long awaited train station delivered for my constituents.
“It is vital now that all parties work together to do everything they can to support the building of a train station for the people of Winchburgh which was originally included in the development plans.”
She added: “This is an issue I have been actively pursuing for years. As the local constituency MSP, I have previously met with and convened meetings with all interested parties from the Developers, ScotRail Alliance, Transport Scotland, Scottish Government Ministers, the Community Council and the Local Development Trust.
“In my submission to the Scottish Government’s Strategic Transport Projects Review consultation, I highlighted that the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal could be used to help support the funding of a station.
"This is also what the developers are proposing to help close the funding gap from increase costs and by bringing all parties together to finally deliver this project is one of my main priorities as the constituency MSP.”