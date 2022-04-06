Fiona Hyslop welcomes £795,433 funding for drug and alcohol Services in West Lothian

West Lothian Drug & Alcohol Service have been awarded £229,740 to deliver their Family Matters support service. They also received £496,508 to increase the capacity of services in West Lothian and to implement a Whole Family Approach. Change Grow Live in West Lothian will receive £69,185 to recruit a full-time enhanced early intervention co-ordinator to improve the arrest referral service.

Ms Hyslop (SNP) said: “This funding will enable local services to increase and improve support for those affected by drug and alcohol use including their families. A whole family approach is needed to ensure more people can access treatment and recovery that is right for them at an earlier stage.”

She added: “Supporting family members in their own right is just as important, as research has shown that for every single person struggling with drugs or alcohol, it will affect, on average, a further 11 people around them.

Fiona Hyslop MSP.