Fiona Hyslop welcomes £795,433 funding for drug and alcohol Services in West Lothian
Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop has welcomed £795,433 in funding from the Scottish Government for Drug and Alcohol Services in West Lothian.
West Lothian Drug & Alcohol Service have been awarded £229,740 to deliver their Family Matters support service. They also received £496,508 to increase the capacity of services in West Lothian and to implement a Whole Family Approach. Change Grow Live in West Lothian will receive £69,185 to recruit a full-time enhanced early intervention co-ordinator to improve the arrest referral service.
Ms Hyslop (SNP) said: “This funding will enable local services to increase and improve support for those affected by drug and alcohol use including their families. A whole family approach is needed to ensure more people can access treatment and recovery that is right for them at an earlier stage.”
She added: “Supporting family members in their own right is just as important, as research has shown that for every single person struggling with drugs or alcohol, it will affect, on average, a further 11 people around them.
“This additional investment will help local services in West Lothian to work together and respond to problems earlier to prevent children, young people and their families from reaching the point of crisis.”