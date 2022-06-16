Fiona Hyslop welcomes Scottish Independence papers

Ms Hyslop (SNP) said: “A decade of Tory austerity coupled with a Brexit that Scotland didn’t vote for has made us poorer. As the cost of living crisis deepens for people across West Lothian, it’s right that the Scottish government lays bare the cost of living with Westminster in this series of papers.

“They outline how other comparable nations are wealthier, happier and fairer than Scotland currently is under Westminster control.

“We have the ambition, the talent and the mandate to create a better future. Scotland needs the powers that only independence can deliver now, to create real meaningful change for our country and our people.”