Fiona Hyslop welcomes Scottish Independence papers

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop has welcomed the publication of the first in a series of documents from the Scottish Government, comparing Scotland to other similar-sized independent European nations on key comparators.

By Kevin Quinn
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 6:00 am

Ms Hyslop (SNP) said: “A decade of Tory austerity coupled with a Brexit that Scotland didn’t vote for has made us poorer. As the cost of living crisis deepens for people across West Lothian, it’s right that the Scottish government lays bare the cost of living with Westminster in this series of papers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

“They outline how other comparable nations are wealthier, happier and fairer than Scotland currently is under Westminster control.

“We have the ambition, the talent and the mandate to create a better future. Scotland needs the powers that only independence can deliver now, to create real meaningful change for our country and our people.”

Stock photo by Lisa Ferguson.
Fiona HyslopScotlandLinlithgowSNPScottish Government