Hundreds of firefighters and supporters from all over Scotland will descend on the Scottish Parliament, calling for better pay, an end to cuts and increased staffing.

Members of the Fire Brigade Union (FBU) are currently being balloted on a below-inflation five per cent pay offer which union leaders are recommending they reject. If firefighters refuse the offer, another ballot is expected to take place on strike action.

The demonstration outside Holyrood on Thursday from 11am is expected to be the biggest protest by firefighters in Scotland in many years. They will also put their case for fair pay and a sustainable fire service to MSPs.

Scottish FBU secretary John McKenzie said: “Firefighters risk their lives keeping the communities and people of Scotland safe. Every day our members respond to emergency situations across the country. We are at the forefront of the climate emergency, dealing with increased numbers of wildfires, flooding and major incidents.

"Taking strike action is always a last resort but our employers are increasingly leaving us with no choice. After a decade of cuts firefighters and control room staff in Scotland have seen their pay cut by over £4,000 in real terms. This cannot go on. Inflation is sitting at 12 per cent and food, energy and other household bills are soaring. The UK and Scottish Governments must fund a fair pay increase for our members who keep communities and businesses safe every day of the year. FBU members must be made a serious pay offer that addresses the cost of living crisis.”

Last week, FBU general secretary Matt Wrack said firefighters and control staff were being forced to go to food banks and were struggling to pay for energy. He said: “A five per cent pay offer means a significant real-terms pay cut. We were part of the key workers who the Prime Minister stood outside every week and clapped for. We took on extra duties and helped protect our communities. A real-terms pay cut is a disgusting way to thank us. The government and local authorities have to invest enough money into the fire service so that it works – this is not up for debate. Firefighters need a significant pay rise and the fire and rescue service must have enough resources.”