Plans have been approved to demolish a former Morningside post office and build a new 11-room hotel with a restaurant and bakery.

The redevelopment of 265 Morningside Road will create an 11 bedroom hotel with restaurant, bar and bakery facilities, after Pentland Investments Ltd’s planning application was accepted by the council’s planning department on April 8.

The council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposals will not result in harm to listing buildings or their settings. They do not conflict with the objective of preserving or enhancing the character or appearance of the conservation area.

“The proposals, subject to conditions, broadly accord with the Development Plan and there are no compelling material considerations for not approving them.”

Another artist's impression of the proposed hotel development, showing how the site would be brought up to the street in line with neighbouring buildings. | City of Edinburgh Council

The conditions added to the approval include the development according with the conclusions and recommendations of the Tree Condition Survey and Arboricultural Impact Assessment by Arbor Vitae Tree Consultancy, and the work beginning within three years.

No development can commence until a detailed specification for all landscape and building materials have been submitted to and approved in writing by the Planning Authority. And no demolition nor development shall take place on the site until the applicant has secured the implementation of a programme of archaeological work

The site is located on the east side of Morningside Road and is occupied by a vacant single storey building formerly used as a post office. It is set back from the other buildings on this side of Morningside Road and the rear section of the building is two storeys in height.

The proposed new building at the site, located in the Morningside Conservation Area, would be right up to the pavement on Morningside Road and three storeys high, with a garden roof terrace on top.

An artist's impression of the proposed new hotel development at 265 Morningside Road. | City of Edinburgh Council

The application received 48 objections online, along with 177 notes of support. Among the issues highlighted by objectors were residential amenity considerations including noise, light, privacy, overlooking local properties and natural light, as well as transport issues and unacceptable design.

One local resident said: “This development will negatively affect the properties in 1 & 2 Jordan Lane; Loss of sunlight, privacy concerns, and noise disturbance.”

Another added: “Although the overall design seems well-designed, the lack of any parking facility is concerning, as there is currently insufficient parking in Jordan Lane and the nearby streets for the residents.”

The notes of support highlighted the blight of the current unoccupied building on the surrounding area, the positive design of the proposed new building and employment opportunities from the new hotel.

One supporter of the plans said: “The current building is hideous and development would be good for employment and to support other local businesses.”

Another said: “This planned development will be a great asset to Morningside! As well as smartening up the road, it will attract locals and visitors alike.”

While another supporter added: “This would be a significant improvement in overall local amenities given the current state of the existing building. The facilities being proposed would be of considerable benefit to local residents.”

The current site of the former post office on Morningside Road, which has been vacant for some time now. | Google Maps

In the planning documents, the applicant said: “The proposed developments will deliver a high-quality development on a prime town centre site that has been vacant for several years. The site is in a central, accessible, highly sustainable location.”

The ground and first floor public spaces of the new hotel will front onto Morningside Road with floor to ceiling heights and large areas of glazing to provide an active frontage. And there will be kitchens and back-of-house facilities to the rear of the development, in close proximity to the delivery area, accessed via Jordan Lane.

The bar and restaurant will be located on the ground floor, with the bakery and private dining area situated on the first floor of the new building. The hotel reception will also be at ground level.

Level two will be dedicated to hotel bedrooms, each with en-suite facilities. While, there will also be a rooftop plant enclosure with acoustic barrier to minimise noise disruption from the garden roof terrace.