Linlithgow-born former First Minister Alex Salmond dies aged 69

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 12th Oct 2024, 17:41 BST
Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond has died today aged 69, after giving a speech in North Macedonia.

The Linlithgow-born former SNP MSP was First Minister between 2007 and 2014 and was the current leader of the Alba Party.

Alex Salmond pictured addressing a Yes meeting during the Scottish independence referendum in 2014.

He resigned as First Minister following defeat in the Scottish Independence referendum in 2014.

Early reports say Mr Salmond took ill while giving a speech in North Macedonia today, Saturday, October 12.

We will bring you more on this breaking news story when we get it.

