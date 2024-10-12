Linlithgow-born former First Minister Alex Salmond dies aged 69
Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond has died today aged 69, after giving a speech in North Macedonia.
The Linlithgow-born former SNP MSP was First Minister between 2007 and 2014 and was the current leader of the Alba Party.
He resigned as First Minister following defeat in the Scottish Independence referendum in 2014.
Early reports say Mr Salmond took ill while giving a speech in North Macedonia today, Saturday, October 12.
