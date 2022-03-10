Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

In the days since Ukraine was invaded by Russian troops, residents in Edinburgh have rallied to show their support for Ukrainians who have been forced to fight for and flee their country since Vladimir Putin ordered his armies to invade.

On Wednesday night, Edinburgh College lit up the last surviving gasholder from the Granton Gasworks in the north of the Capital in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The last surviving gasholder from the Granton Gasworks in North Edinburgh, is illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag as a gesture of solidarity with the people of Ukraine following the Russian invasion. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Representatives from the Ukrainian consulate in Edinburgh were present as the lights went up, along with Councillor Adam McVey, leader of City of Edinburgh Council, and Councillor Cammy Day, depute council leader.

Councillor McVey took to social media to show his support. He said: “Proud to join the Ukrainian Consul tonight. Thanks [Edinburgh College] for lighting Granton gasholder in solidarity with Ukraine from now on.

"The outpouring of support for our twin city Kyiv and people across Ukraine has been amazing.”

A message from the Editor:

The last surviving gasholder from the Granton Gasworks in North Edinburgh, is illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag as a gesture of solidarity with the people of Ukraine following the Russian invasion. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.