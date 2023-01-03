The gender pay gap between men and women is lower in Scotland than the rest of the UK, according to new figures from the ONS.

The gender pay gap for all Scottish employees in 2022 was 12.2 per cent – lower than the rest of the UK at 14.9 per cent. The gap for full-time employees was also lower at 3.7 per cent in Scotland, compared to 8.3 per cent in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Statistics show the gender pay gap has been lower in Scotland compared to the rest of the UK since 2003.

Gillian Martin MSP

Reacting to the news, SNP MSP Gillian Martin said: “It is extremely encouraging to see that Scotland continues to outperform the UK in making sure women are paid the same as men for doing the exact same job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Women should not be economically less well-off throughout their working lives, and there are structural issues that need to be addressed - not least the burden of caring still falling to women. This is the biggest driver of the gender pay gap, and one the Scottish Government is actively addressing, particularly in its early years provision.

“There is still a lot of work to do before we see a zero gender pay gap in Scotland. I would encourage all employers to ensure their employees are paid fairly and equally, and to look at how they can provide the conditions women workers need to progress.”