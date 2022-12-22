The Gender Recognition Reform seeks to simplify and de-medicalise the process through which a trans person can obtain a gender recognition certificate – a legal document that states they have changed gender.

It has caused rifts within the SNP which has suffered its biggest rebellion in the history of the Scottish Parliament and a ministerial resignation, as well as wider fractures with high profile MP, Joanna Cherry, clashing with Nicola Sturgeon.

Scottish Labour have also faced internal divisions over the bill, as has the Scottish Conservatives.

Supporters of the Gender Recognition Reform Bill (Scotland) take part in a protest outside the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh, ahead of a debate on the bill

The bill finally passed after “filibustering” from the Scottish Conservatives which extended the scrutiny of amendments to the bill past midnight on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, on Thursday afternoon after almost 24 hours of debate, the bill passed 86 to 39 in favour, with Scottish Labour and the Scottish Liberal Democrats backing the bill alongside the majority of SNP/Green MSPs.

Speaking in the final debate on the Bill on Thursday, social justice secretary Shona Robison said: “Every party in this chamber except one made a clear commitment to the reforms set out in this Bill at the last Scottish election, and at the one before that it was all parties.

“Trans rights are not in competition with women’s rights, and as so often before, we can improve things for everyone when those discriminated against act as allies, not opponents.”

But Scottish Conservative MSP Rachael Hamilton said the Bill “has shown this Parliament at its worst”.

She added: “In the rush to make the process a little easier for trans people, the Government is making it easier for criminal men to attack women. That’s the problem here.”

Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy said the legislation provides MSPs with “one of those rare moments… where we all have a real opportunity to improve lives and directly tackle inequality”.

She said the Bill will help “society to accept them (trans people) and to support them to be their best selves, without barriers or additional costs or medicalisation”.

