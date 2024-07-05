General Election 2024: All the latest updates from across Edinburgh and the Lothians

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 4th Jul 2024, 10:03 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 18:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The political landscape of Edinburgh and the Lothians has changed overnight, after the SNP lost all of the seven seats they previously held in the area.

Labour now hold all seats in Edinburgh and the Lothians bar one, with Lib Dems’ Christine Jardine having held her seat in Edinburgh West.

This means former SNP MPs Tommy Sheppard, Joanna Cherry and Deidre Brock lost their seats in Edinburgh East & Musselburgh, Edinburgh South West and Edinburgh North & Leith respectively.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The picture is similar across the UK, with a landslide victory for Labour meaning Keir Starmer is now the new Prime Minister. He arrived at 10 Downing Street earlier today and has appointed his new cabinet.

We had the latest updates in the General Election throughout the night and you can read through the highlights from Edinburgh and beyond below.

General Election 2024: Live updates from across Edinburgh and the Lothians

Key Events

Thu, 04 Jul, 2024, 09:44 BSTUpdated 09:45 BST

Edinburgh goes to the polls

Polling stations across the UK have opened as voters have their say at the General Election after weeks of campaigning.

Millions of people will cast their vote between 7am and 10pm , with opinion polls suggesting Labour is on course to secure a big majority in the House of Commons and form a new government.

An exit poll, published shortly after 10pm on Thursday , will provide the first indication of how the election has gone on a national level.

It's time to make up your mind and head to the ballot box. Pic: File imageIt's time to make up your mind and head to the ballot box. Pic: File image
It's time to make up your mind and head to the ballot box. Pic: File image
Thu, 04 Jul, 2024, 09:46 BST

Reminder before you vote

This is the first General Election where voters will need to show photographic ID before they can receive their ballot paper following a law change in 2022.

Please remember to take along your photo ID otherwise you will not be able to have your say.

Thu, 04 Jul, 2024, 10:34 BSTUpdated 13:37 BST

Dogs at polling stations

Our first picture of a dog at an Edinburgh polling station is in!

This perfect pup gets a pat outside Wilson Memorial church, located on the corner of Kekewich Avenue and Moira Terrace in Portobello.

A dog gets a pat outside Wilson Memorial church, located on the corner of Kekewich Avenue and Moira Terrace in Portobello.A dog gets a pat outside Wilson Memorial church, located on the corner of Kekewich Avenue and Moira Terrace in Portobello.
A dog gets a pat outside Wilson Memorial church, located on the corner of Kekewich Avenue and Moira Terrace in Portobello. | National World
Thu, 04 Jul, 2024, 13:39 BSTUpdated 04:51 BST

Battleground seats

There could be a close finish in several battleground seats in Edinburgh and the Lothians when the votes are counted.

Our political editor Ian Swanson has taken a look at the contests in each of the seats across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Thu, 04 Jul, 2024, 13:42 BST

National view

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria arrived to cast their votes in the 2024 General Election at Willingham Close TRA Hall in London earlier today. Sir Keir is predicted to become the UK’s next Prime Minister.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria arrive to cast their votes at a polling station Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria arrive to cast their votes at a polling station
Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria arrive to cast their votes at a polling station | Getty Images
Thu, 04 Jul, 2024, 15:38 BST

Edinburgh goes to the polls - in pictures

Take a look through our gallery as Edinburgh goes to the polls today.

Unsurprisingly taking the limelight are lots of the Capital’s canines, who have been snapped while waiting outside the city’s polling stations.

City of Edinburgh Council shared this snap of a pooch who looks excited to be out on polling dayCity of Edinburgh Council shared this snap of a pooch who looks excited to be out on polling day
City of Edinburgh Council shared this snap of a pooch who looks excited to be out on polling day | City of Edinburgh Council
Thu, 04 Jul, 2024, 22:15 BSTUpdated 01:59 BST

Exit polls are out

The exit poll is out and predicts a Labour landslide.

According to the exit polls:

Labour - 410

Tory - 131

Lib Dems - 61

Reform UK - 13

SNP - 10

Other - 25

Thu, 04 Jul, 2024, 22:57 BSTUpdated 01:52 BST

Sturgeon: 'This is not a good night for the SNP'

Nicola Sturgeon has spoken after the exit polls predicted just 10 seats for the SNP.

While discussing on ITV News whether the party’s predicted downfall would be her fault, the former First Minister said: “This is not a good night for the SNP on these numbers and there will be a lot of questions that will need to be asked as we come out of it.”

Thu, 04 Jul, 2024, 23:17 BST

First result - Labour hold

Houghton & Sunderland South is the first result to be declared, with Labour’s Bridget Phillipson having held the seat with 18,887 votes.

Thu, 04 Jul, 2024, 23:20 BST

At the Edinburgh count

Our political editor Ian Swanson is at Highland Hall at the Royal Highland Centre, where the votes from all five Edinburgh seats are being counted.

The Edinburgh count is under wayThe Edinburgh count is under way
The Edinburgh count is under way | Ian Swanson
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghSNPKeir StarmerLothiansChristine JardineMPs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.