General Election 2024: All the latest updates from across Edinburgh and the Lothians
Labour now hold all seats in Edinburgh and the Lothians bar one, with Lib Dems’ Christine Jardine having held her seat in Edinburgh West.
This means former SNP MPs Tommy Sheppard, Joanna Cherry and Deidre Brock lost their seats in Edinburgh East & Musselburgh, Edinburgh South West and Edinburgh North & Leith respectively.
The picture is similar across the UK, with a landslide victory for Labour meaning Keir Starmer is now the new Prime Minister. He arrived at 10 Downing Street earlier today and has appointed his new cabinet.
We had the latest updates in the General Election throughout the night and you can read through the highlights from Edinburgh and beyond below.
General Election 2024: Live updates from across Edinburgh and the Lothians
Key Events
- SNP loses all seats in Edinburgh as Labour sweeps in
- All the results from Edinburgh and the Lothians in full
- Joanna Cherry says Labour must 'deliver on promises' as she loses seat
- Tommy Sheppard talks of 'very bad night' for SNP as he loses to Labour
- Edinburgh South MP Ian Murray appointed Scotland Secretary
Edinburgh goes to the polls
Polling stations across the UK have opened as voters have their say at the General Election after weeks of campaigning.
Millions of people will cast their vote between 7am and 10pm , with opinion polls suggesting Labour is on course to secure a big majority in the House of Commons and form a new government.
An exit poll, published shortly after 10pm on Thursday , will provide the first indication of how the election has gone on a national level.
Reminder before you vote
This is the first General Election where voters will need to show photographic ID before they can receive their ballot paper following a law change in 2022.
Please remember to take along your photo ID otherwise you will not be able to have your say.
Dogs at polling stations
Our first picture of a dog at an Edinburgh polling station is in!
This perfect pup gets a pat outside Wilson Memorial church, located on the corner of Kekewich Avenue and Moira Terrace in Portobello.
Battleground seats
There could be a close finish in several battleground seats in Edinburgh and the Lothians when the votes are counted.
Our political editor Ian Swanson has taken a look at the contests in each of the seats across Edinburgh and the Lothians.
National view
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria arrived to cast their votes in the 2024 General Election at Willingham Close TRA Hall in London earlier today. Sir Keir is predicted to become the UK’s next Prime Minister.
Exit polls are out
The exit poll is out and predicts a Labour landslide.
According to the exit polls:
Labour - 410
Tory - 131
Lib Dems - 61
Reform UK - 13
SNP - 10
Other - 25
Sturgeon: 'This is not a good night for the SNP'
Nicola Sturgeon has spoken after the exit polls predicted just 10 seats for the SNP.
While discussing on ITV News whether the party’s predicted downfall would be her fault, the former First Minister said: “This is not a good night for the SNP on these numbers and there will be a lot of questions that will need to be asked as we come out of it.”
First result - Labour hold
Houghton & Sunderland South is the first result to be declared, with Labour’s Bridget Phillipson having held the seat with 18,887 votes.
At the Edinburgh count
Our political editor Ian Swanson is at Highland Hall at the Royal Highland Centre, where the votes from all five Edinburgh seats are being counted.
