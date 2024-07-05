Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The political landscape of Edinburgh and the Lothians has changed overnight, after the SNP lost all of the seven seats they previously held in the area.

Labour now hold all seats in Edinburgh and the Lothians bar one, with Lib Dems’ Christine Jardine having held her seat in Edinburgh West.

This means former SNP MPs Tommy Sheppard, Joanna Cherry and Deidre Brock lost their seats in Edinburgh East & Musselburgh, Edinburgh South West and Edinburgh North & Leith respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The picture is similar across the UK, with a landslide victory for Labour meaning Keir Starmer is now the new Prime Minister. He arrived at 10 Downing Street earlier today and has appointed his new cabinet.