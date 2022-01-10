Green MSP urges young people in Lothian to apply for free bus card

Lothian bus stock photo by Lisa Ferguson.

The scheme is being implemented by the Scottish Government, following budget negotiations with the Greens, and will begin later this month. Anyone aged 5-21 can apply for a new Young Scot Card or National Entitlement Card via the Transport Scotland website.

Lothian List MSP Lorna Slater said: “I am delighted that young people will be able to travel anywhere in Scotland by bus for free from the end of the month. I’d encourage all young people who rely on buses for essential travel in Lothian to apply for their cards as soon as possible. As Covid travel restrictions start to lift, even more young people will be able to get onboard and enjoy the opportunity of free travel.”

She added: “Public transport will be a crucial part of the green recovery. By providing free buses we are helping to tackle Scotland's role in the climate emergency while opening up opportunities for young people and their families.

“I’m very proud that this Green policy has gone from the drawing board to reality and, despite the difficulties of Covid, essential travellers, such as key workers, will be able to feel the benefit from day one.”