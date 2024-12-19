Gregor Poynton MP asks those employing temporary festive workers to ensure that they are fulfilling their pension duties

Local MP Gregor Poynton is backing a campaign by The Pensions Regulator to remind employers of temporary seasonal staff across the Livingston Constituency that they may risk a fine if they don’t comply with their legal pension duties.

The warning comes from The Pensions Regulator (TPR) in an online campaign aimed at employers most likely to hire temporary workers over the festive period.

The campaign, which includes targeted social media messaging, reminds employers that if they are hiring temporary staff, they should ensure they check on their legal automatic enrolment (AE) duties.

The MP for the Livingston constituency said “It is important that every worker who is eligible under AE rules is enrolled into a workplace pension scheme and gets the pension they are due. Even if your additional staff only work for a few days or weeks, employers must assess whether they are eligible to be enrolled into a pension scheme”.

Support and step by step guidance is available from the regulator to ensure that employers meet their duties correctly.