Gregor Poynton MP hails Livingston whisky producers as key to Scotland’s global success

Gregor Poynton, MP for the Livingston constituency, has praised the world-class whisky producers in his constituency as a vital part of Scotland’s economic and cultural heritage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking in a Westminster Hall debate, Mr. Poynton highlighted the significant contribution of the Glenmorangie and Ardbeg bottling plant and the North British Distilling Company, all of which are based in the Livingston constituency, to local jobs, investment, and prosperity.

“Scotch whisky is much more than just a drink – it’s a symbol of our heritage and a driver of economic growth,” said Mr. Poynton. “Here in the Livingston constituency, we’re proud to play a leading role in this global success story, with local producers delivering high-quality products while supporting good jobs in our communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP welcomed recent UK Government measures to support the Scotch whisky sector, including efforts to remove trade barriers and grant the industry protected status. Of particular significance was Brazil’s recent decision to award Scotch whisky special status, opening the door to one of the world’s fastest-growing markets. Exports to Brazil exceeded £90 million in 2023, and the market is projected to expand substantially in the coming years.

Gregor Poynton MP visiting the North British Distillery Company site in Addiewell.

“Brazil’s recognition of Scotch whisky will provide a £25 million boost to the industry,” Mr. Poynton explained. “This ensures that our iconic product is protected from imitation and continues to command the international reputation it deserves.”

The MP also welcomed the government’s decision to remove mandatory duty stamps for spirits from May 2025 and invest up to £5 million in cutting the cost of the spirits drinks verification scheme. These steps are expected to make it easier and cheaper for whisky producers to operate.

“This is Brand Scotland in action,” Mr. Poynton said. “By removing barriers and supporting innovation, we’re helping our whisky industry expand its global reach while strengthening our economy here at home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr. Poynton also praised the Scotland Office for its relentless work promoting Scottish products and ensuring Scotland remains a leader on the world stage.

Closing his comments in the debate, Mr Poynton said “Scotch whisky is a global success story, and with continued government support, I’m confident it will remain at the heart of Scotland’s economy for generations to come.”