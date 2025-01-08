Gregor Poynton MP Leads Westminster Debate on Fiscal Impact of UK Budget on Scotland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gregor Poynton, MP for the Livingston constituency, yesterday (Tuesday 7th January) led a Westminster Hall debate on the fiscal impact of the UK Government's 2024 Budget on Scotland. The debate, secured by Gregor Poynton during Parliament’s first sitting week of the new year, highlighted the record funding settlement for the Scottish Government and the opportunities it presents to invest in improving public services and driving economic growth across Scotland.

Speaking during the debate, Gregor Poynton MP emphasised the UK Government’s commitment to Scotland, with the 2024 Budget delivering the highest ever block grant for the Scottish Government through the Barnett formula.

He called on the SNP-led Scottish Government to prioritise these funds effectively to address key challenges facing communities in Scotland.

Speaking after the debate, Gregor Poynton MP said:

Gregor Poynton MP

“The 2024 UK Budget delivered a record £41 billion to the Scottish Government—more than ever before. This unprecedented funding provides an opportunity to improve public services, strengthen our economy, and deliver real, tangible benefits for people across the Livingston Constituency and Scotland.

“However, year after year, we have seen a failure by the SNP Government to effectively utilise these funds. Waiting times in the NHS are spiralling, our schools are under-resourced, and local authorities are being forced to make cuts because of the SNP’s choices. This cannot continue.

“The Scottish Government must take this opportunity to invest wisely in Scotland’s future, ensuring every penny of this funding works for the people of Scotland.”

During the debate, Gregor Poynton challenged SNP MPs to outline their plans for making the most of the settlement, urging them to work collaboratively to deliver improvements in areas such as health, education, and infrastructure. He also highlighted the risks of underinvestment in the economy, pointing to missed opportunities to drive innovation and create well-paid jobs.

Gregor Poynton also used the debate to urge the Scottish Government to provide investment for a new health centre in East Calder saying:

“A new health centre in East Calder has overwhelming support from patients, doctors, the local community, and the health board. Yet it’s been delayed due to poor management of NHS resources by the SNP Scottish Government. With this unprecedented funding, there are no more excuses. It's time to deliver.”

“This debate was a chance to focus on what matters to people across the Livingston constituency and Scotland—improving their lives through better public services and economic opportunities. The funding is there; what we need now is effective leadership and a clear plan to deliver for Scotland.”