Gregor Poynton MP promoted to Government role in UK Labour reshuffle

Gregor Poynton, the Labour Member of Parliament for the Livingston constituency, has been promoted to serve in Government following the reshuffle carried out by the UK Labour Government.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Poynton, who was first elected at the General Election on July 4, 2024 as part of Labour’s new intake of MPs, has quickly established himself as a committed and energetic parliamentarian.

Since October 21 2024, he has served as a member of the influential Business and Trade Committee, where he has contributed to debates and inquiries on matters central to the UK’s economic growth and international competitiveness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been a vocal advocate for his constituents and an active backbencher in support of the Government’s programme, Mr Poynton has now been appointed to the Government Whips’ Office, where he will serve as an Assistant Whip. In this role, he will be responsible for supporting the effective delivery of the Government’s legislative agenda.

Gregor Poynton MP official portrait

Mr Poynton’s promotion means that the Livingston constituency is once again represented at the heart of Government. He joins eight other Scottish Labour MPs who are currently serving in ministerial positions, underlining the significant contribution Scotland is making to the new administration.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Poynton said: “It is both a privilege and an honour to be appointed to His Majesty’s Government and to bring the voice of the Livingston constituency right to the centre of national decision-making.

"I am excited to take on the responsibilities of serving as a Government Whip and to work alongside colleagues in driving forward the Labour Government’s plan for change, renewal, and sustained economic growth.”

Mr Poynton is now the second MP for Livingston to hold office in Government, continuing the constituency’s tradition of playing a significant role in shaping national policy.