Gregor Poynton MP Slams SNP Scottish Government’s Delay on East Calder Medical Centre

Gregor Poynton MP, Member of Parliament for the Livingston constituency, this morning spoke in the House of Commons chamber during Scotland Office questions about the continued dither and delay from the SNP Scottish Government regarding the East Calder Medical Centre.

Mr Poynton has been campaigning alongside local residents and the community campaign group for a new health centre. The current facility, originally built to serve 4,500 patients, now serves 14,000 — a figure projected to rise to 19,600 by 2028. The existing infrastructure is unable to meet current demand, and the situation will only worsen as the population grows.

Speaking in Parliament today, Mr Poynton said: “This UK Labour Government is delivering the largest budgetary settlement in the history of devolution — an extra £9.1 billion to invest in Scottish public services.

“Yet the SNP Scottish Government continues to squander opportunity after opportunity and waste the public’s money.

Gregor Poynton MP, Foysol Choudhury MSP, Councillor Danny Logue and the East Calder Medical Centre Campaign Group

“Will the Minister join me in urging the SNP Scottish Government to get a grip and invest in projects that matter to our communities, like the East Calder Medical Centre, which has yet to materialise after years of SNP dither and delay?”

In response, the Secretary of State for Scotland, Ian Murray, said: “I absolutely join my Honourable Friend in that call.

“And may I pay tribute to his tenacious campaigning to see East Calder’s new medical centre delivered.

“The Spending Review generated £5.8 billion in health-related Barnett consequentials for Scotland. The Honourable Member is right to stand up for his community in East Calder.

“And I ask the SNP — where has all the money gone?”

Mr Murray also highlighted similar challenges in his own constituency, stating:

“I am 10,000 GP places short in my own constituency. It’s something the SNP needs to take on seriously.”

Following the exchange, Mr Poynton commented: “The SNP Scottish Government must take the calls for the East Calder Medical Centre seriously.

“How can we continue to build houses in areas that don’t have the infrastructure to support them?

“I continue to back the calls from the local campaign group for the funding to be released so they can begin planning the new health centre.

“I urge Angela Constance to speak to her colleague Neil Gray — the Scottish Government has the funds now, so they should start using them.”