Gregor Poynton MP welcomes investment in biotech and life sciences in Livingston

Gregor Poynton MP for Livingston has highlighted the strength and potential of the life sciences and biotech sectors in his constituency, following confirmation from the UK Labour Government’s Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology of significant ongoing and future investments in the area.

Speaking in Parliament, Mr. Poynton asked the Minister of State, Chris Bryant MP, what steps his Department is taking to support innovation in Livingston. The Minister revealed that £4 million has already been invested in key projects in the constituency, including support for SilviBio, a company developing sustainable alternatives to peat. The Minister also confirmed a record £20.4 billion commitment to research and development funding for the coming years.

Commenting on the sector’s development, Gregor Poynton MP said:

“In the Livingston constituency, we have a number of fantastic biotech and life sciences businesses such as Valneva, which is working on a range of vaccines…and SilviBio, as the Minister mentioned, working on sustainable alternatives to peat.

“Given the failure and neglect of both the Conservative Government and the SNP Scottish Government in supporting the biotech and life sciences industry, I asked what steps are being taken to create an environment where these vital industries can thrive in Livingston and across Scotland.”

The Minister acknowledged Livingston as a "remarkable example" of how investment can drive innovation, referencing the £4 million investment in 2023 from Merck, which has become one of the largest investors in Scotland. The Minister also agreed on the importance of collaboration between Westminster and Holyrood to unlock the full potential of Scotland’s life sciences sector.

Gregor Poynton MP added:

“Livingston is home to some of the most innovative companies in the UK, and I am determined to ensure they receive the support they need to grow, innovate, and create high-quality jobs. These investments are a testament to the talent and hard work of local businesses and the world-class expertise in our constituency.

“However, there’s more to do. We must create a joined-up approach between governments to drive the biotech and life sciences sectors forward—not just for Livingston, but for Scotland and the UK as a whole.”

The Livingston constituency is rapidly becoming a hub for biotech and life sciences, with companies like Valneva and SilviBio leading groundbreaking projects.

With further investment on the horizon, Gregor Poynton MP continues to support the sector across the constituency and West Lothian with a pledge to help the area remain at the forefront of innovation in these critical industries.

Gregor Poynton MP recently visited the Valneva site in Livingston to learn more about their ground-breaking work.

Gregor Poynton MP for Livingston constituency.

