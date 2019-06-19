Holyrood committee backs workplace parking levy and rejects long list of exemptions

CITY leaders today welcomed the vote by a Holyrood committee to back plans giving councils powers to introduce a workplace parking levy and reject attempts to impose an extensive list of exemptions.

Green MSP John Finnie’s amendment to the Transport Bill – agreed as part of a budget deal between his party and the SNP – was approved by six votes to five and will now go to the full parliament for a final decision. Exemptions were unanimously agreed for disabled parking spaces, NHS premises and hospices. And councils will be able to create their own further exemptions.

But calls for exemptions for police, fire, education premises and various groups ranging from single parents to electric vehicle drivers, to be written into the legislation were all defeated.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said national exemptions should be exceptional and said those proposed by the opposition parties would undermine local decision making and render the scheme “unworkable and ineffective”.

Edinburgh campaigned for the right to introduce such a levy and the council has estimated it could bring in £9m-£15m.

Council leader Adam McVey said: “I’m pleased to see the legislation has cleared the latest hurdle and is still on track. The power to introduce a workplace parking levy is important for local government and gives us the ability to raise investment.”

“We’re currently undertaking in-depth research and analysis on the possibilities of a local WPL, including the structure that would be required to make it work effectively for the clear benefit of the city.

“It’s important that decisions on the design of WPL are made locally to reflect the circumstances and challenges facing the local area and I hope to see those powers delivered in the final version of the Transport Bill.”

Lothian MSP and Tory health spokesman Miles Briggs, whose amendment calling for an exemption for care homes was defeated, said he would try again when the Bill is considered by the full parliament.

He said: “I don’t see how, when we say we want to integrate services, you can say healthcare professionals who work in a hospital will be exempt but someone who works in a care home won’t be. I will look to bring it back at Stage 3 because I think it’s important to make sure there is exemption for residential care establishments and charities.”

Colin Howden, director of campaign group Transform Scotland, praised the Greens and the SNP for taking the levy forward and accused Labour, the Lib Dems and Tories of “defending car use at any cost”.

But Grahame Smith, general secretary of the Scottish Trades Union Congress, said it was disappointing to see the committee back the idea of a levy. He said: “It will inevitably be a tax on workers. It is a flat tax that will fall most heavily on the lowest paid. We are also concerned about the impact it will have on shift workers, workers with disabilities and with caring responsibilities and those who have to drive as part of their work.”

And David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, called the levy a “charter for extra cost and complexity”.

ian.swanson@edinburghnews.com