Hoy and Findlay launch parking charge opposition campaign

Craig Hoy MSP and North Berwick Councillor Jeremy Findlay have launched a renewed campaign against the proposed year-round parking charges in the town centre and surrounding parking zones.

Their joint campaign highlights the negative impact these charges could have on residents, businesses, and potentially the environment and comes as East Lothian Council consults on traffic orders to impose charges and restrictions.

Mr Hoy said: “Residents have rejected charged parking proposals time and again. We need to say ‘no’ one last time to send East Lothian Council the message that parking charges and permits will be disruptive to residents and damaging to local businesses”.

Mr Findlay said: “East Lothian Council has failed to listen and still plans to impose parking charges on North Berwick residents and visitors. That is why everyone who is opposed to these damaging proposals must submit their objections in writing one final time.”

The deadline for objecting is the 29th of September and residents are reminded to include their name, address, grounds for objecting and the relevant objection reference, e.g. “North Berwick On Street Order No4”. There must be separate objections for each of the 4 traffic orders.

Craig Hoy and the Scottish Conservative Councillors on East Lothian Council are the only political group opposing these charges.

The proposals would result in:

• Year-round parking fees in the town centre, including Sundays.

• Charges for resident parking permits and visitor permits.

• Restrictions on the duration of parking.

• Displacement of parking to areas without restrictions.

• Increased travel to out-of-town retail parks, causing a potential loss in local trade.

Objections must be in residents own words – but the basis for objections include:

• They have not addressed local business concerns.

• The conflict with the council’s Local Development Plan and the Town Centre First Principle.

• Residents’ permits do not prioritise residential parking.

• The two-car limit overlooks multi-generation households or those with work-related vehicles.

• The application process for permits is unfairly onerous and restrictive.

• It imposes a disproportionately and costly administrative burden on East Lothian Council.