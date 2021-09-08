Huge Edinburgh Park development held-up by developer wrangle with council

The plans for the huge Edinburgh Park development

London-based developers Parabola first acquired planning permission for the southern phase of its Edinburgh Park development – an enormous ‘zero-carbon’ development to the north of Edinburgh Park rail station – in December 2020.

However, the planning permission was granted on the condition a legal agreement between the two parties – concerning affordable housing, education and healthcare contributions – be reached within six months.

Edinburgh City Council chiefs initially asked for £1,923,075 in developer contributions, for infrastructure, education and affordable housing, but the two parties have not yet reached an agreement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite also being granted a three-month deadline extension, the council and the developers still failed to reach an agreement, and now councillors are being asked to once again extend the deadline.

The scale of the new development is enormous – once completed it will boast over 1700 homes, 43,000m2 of office space, a mixed use commercial hub and public square at Edinburgh Park Station, including a 170 room apartment hotel.

A report, sent to councillors on the development management committee says the council is close to an agreement – but does not say how much the council is set to receive in developer contributions.

The report reads: “Significant progress has been made in the conclusion of the required legal agreement.

“There are only minor matters left to be agreed and it is anticipated that the agreement will be concluded and signed by the end of September 2021.”

A planning statement, accompanying Parabola’s application in May 2020, outlines the company’s vision for the area.

The planning report reads: “The Parabola vision is for a new quarter, a great place to live and work, and a cultural destination for Edinburgh.

“Their aim is to provide a land use mix that integrates commercial office development, residential, leisure, food and drink, cultural activities and secure car parking.

“A modern streetscape will be provided to encourage sustainable travel, social life and recreation.