3 . Shona Robison - Deputy First Minister and Finance Secretary

Age: 57 MSP for Dundee City East Although born in England, he went to school in Scotland and studied at Glasgow University and then worked in Glasgow social work department. An MSP since the start of the Scottish Parliament, she as appointed a junior health minister when the SNP came to power in 2007, then took responsibility for Commonwealth Games preparations, being appointed to Cabinet in April 2014 and then made Health Secretary in November that year. She remained in the role until reigning in 2018 after growing pressure over NHS performance. She returned to Cabinet in 2021 as Social Justice Secretary. Ms Robison is a close friend of Nicola Sturgeon and also close to Mr Yousaf - he lives in her Dundee constituency and his wife used to work in her office. Photo: Scottish Government