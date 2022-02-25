The demonstrators gathered on Melville Street in the capital on Friday afternoon following another night of terrifying developments, with Russian troops reaching Ukraine’s capital Kyiv at 10am local time.

The latest protest was organised by the Edinburgh Ukrainian Club and began at 12:30pm, with people filling up the street in their hundreds chanting “slava Ukraini” (glory to Ukraine), while carrying Ukrainian flags and anti-Putin signs.

A bagpiper played Ukraine’s national anthem and some Ukrainians addressed the crowd through a megaphone, calling for more Western help to resist the invasion.

One of those who spoke was Daryna Tryndiuk, who is from Kyiv and now lives in Durham. She travelled to Edinburgh for the protest.

The 21-year-old said: “It’s horrible at the moment. Today I got the news that Kyiv came under a phase of defence.

“My friends and family, they’ve spent the whole night in bomb shelters and the Metro.”

Mr Tryndiuk added: “My friends are absolutely united and ready to fight for Ukraine and their city.

People take part in a demonstration outside the Russian Consulate General in Edinburgh, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“People are ready, they will not surrender.”

Iryna Zamuruieva, 29, is from central Ukraine and now lives in Edinburgh.

She said the West should provide more weapons to Ukraine, shut out Russia from the Swift financial payments system and impose a no-fly zone.

“I have a lot of anxiety for the future,” she said

"I don’t know when I’m going to be able to see my parents again. Kyiv, the capital, is being attacked.

"I have a lot of admiration for people who are staying there and fighting back.”

Linda Allison, chair of the Edinburgh branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, said: “Most of us were crying yesterday.

“But what’s happening now is we’re angry, we’re angry at the inaction of the West.

People take part in a demonstration outside the Russian Consulate General in Edinburgh, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The Swift banking system could still be taken away from Russia. We’re angry that they’re not giving enough support to Ukraine.”

People in Ukraine are feeling “abandoned”, she said, calling for visa-free travel for Ukrainian refugees.

She said: “Ukrainians are very proud people, they want their independence. It’s been proven through all the things they’ve been doing.

“Through Maidan (revolution), peaceful demonstrations, the Orange Revolution before that.”

Today’s protest follows a much smaller one held in the same location on Thursday. Around 40 people gathered with placards and flags to voice their support for the Ukrainian people and demand Russian president Vladimir Putin withdraw his troops from the country.

One Ukrainian student, Ruslana, said her family and people in Ukraine were not surprised by the invasion, but urged the rest of the world to not leave them behind.

Asked what she would tell Mr Putin and the Russian Government, the 22-year-old said: “You will lose. Someone very, very hateful just like you lost in 1945 and you will lose again.

"We know that Ukrainians are very strong and we have the support of the entire world.”

