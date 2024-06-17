Hustings for Dalmeny and Queensferry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All welcome to meet and question the local general election candidates in Dalmeny and Queensferry

Dalmeny and Queensferry Parish Church are holding a hustings on Thursday 20th June at 7.30pm. All of the candidates for Edinburgh West have been invited and we are looking forward to an evening to debate and discuss the issues; local, national and gobal.