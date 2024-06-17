Hustings for Dalmeny and Queensferry
All welcome to meet and question the local general election candidates in Dalmeny and Queensferry
Dalmeny and Queensferry Parish Church are holding a hustings on Thursday 20th June at 7.30pm. All of the candidates for Edinburgh West have been invited and we are looking forward to an evening to debate and discuss the issues; local, national and gobal.
All are welcome - we anticipate the evening will last around a hour and a half and we will have tea and coffee afterwards to allow people to chat to the candidates in a more informal setting afterwards
