In pictures: AUOB Scottish independence march in Glasgow

Thousands of pro-independence supporters have marched through Glasgow.

The All Under One Banner set off from Kelvingrove Park at 1.30pm and passed through the city before finishing at Glasgow Green for a rally

One marcher dressed as a Stormtrooper from the Star Wars on May the 4th

A variety of costumes were on display

The march set off from Kelvingrove

Face paint was the order of the day

