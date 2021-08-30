‘It’s out of control’ - Lothian MSP supports new Bill to tackle fly-tipping in Edinburgh

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Mr Briggs said the Bill will help curb Edinburgh and west Lothian’s fly-tipping problem which he said has grown significantly in the last five years.

In Edinburgh the number of fly-tipping incidents increased from 7,439 in 2016 to 10,358 in 2020. In West Lothian the number of fly tipping incidents rose to from 1,404 in 2016 to 2,367 in 2020. So far this year Edinburgh has had 7,599 incidents of fly tipping and West Lothian has had 1,795 incidents.

The Bill, which was introduced by Mr Briggs conservative colleague MSP Murdo Fraser, has already won the backing of both the National Farmers Union (NFU) Scotland and estate owners in the Scottish Land and Estates organisation.

Mr Briggs said: “The level of fly-tipping in Edinburgh and the Lothians has got out of control, with the number of incidents on the rise, especially in Edinburgh and West Lothian.

“It is clear that something needs to be done and the low number of penalties for fly tipping shows that the current sanctions are not working.

“I fully support my colleague Murdo Fraser’s bill to crack down on fly-tipping and change the liability of cleaning up fly-tipping, to those who have committed the crime, rather than the landowner.

“SNP Ministers have let fly-tipping in Scotland get out of control, so the Scottish Conservatives are introducing legislation to make a positive difference and crack down on fly-tipping.”

