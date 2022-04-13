Jardine calls on Conservative MPs to sack law-breaking Boris Johnson
Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has called on Conservative MPs to sack Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak over lockdown-breaking parties at Number 10.
The Liberal Democrats are also calling for Parliament to be recalled immediately so MPs can hold a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, following the revelation that both he and Rishi Sunak are to be fined over lockdown-breaking parties at Number 10.
Ms Jardine said: “The Conservatives cannot hide behind lame excuses any longer. It is time for them to sack Boris Johnson.
“Whilst people in Edinburgh West made heartbreaking sacrifices during lockdowns, Boris Johnson and his team were partying in Downing Street. How on earth can Conservative MPs keep supporting a law-breaking Prime Minister and Chancellor?”