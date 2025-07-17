Jardine urges UK Government to support Edinburgh hospitality ahead of summer season

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has called on the UK Government to do more to support the hospitality sector in Scotland’s capital, ahead of the busy Festival season.

Figures from UK Hospitality show that the sector contributes more than £198 million to Edinburgh West’s economy, and employs more than 6,500 of Ms Jardine’s constituents across 197 businesses.

The trade body also estimates a loss of more than 69,000 jobs across the UK since Chancellor Rachel Reeves hiked National Insurance contributions (NICs) for employers last October.

Research from the Liberal Democrats earlier this year revealed hospitality businesses could face up to £370 million in extra NICs following the rise.

Many businesses across Edinburgh West are struggling to cope with this tax hike, as well as the long-term impact of Brexit on trade, and Covid on visitor habits.

Despite Minister Gareth Thomas highlighting business rates reforms, the Liberal Democrat MP reminded him that this would not apply in Scotland, leaving Scottish pubs, bars and restaurants at a disadvantage, and pushed for support for the sector across the whole country.

This follows Ms Jardine’s previous calls for hospitality venues to be exempt from Labour’s jobs tax hike.

Christine Jardine MP said,“Hospitality and tourism are at the heart of the Scottish economy, and my city of Edinburgh benefits from hundreds of millions of pounds of investment and spending every year.

“But the sector is clearly struggling with the UK Government’s jobs tax. With the Edinburgh International Festivals around the corner, we need this vital part of our economy to be strong.

“With more than 6,000 jobs in my constituency alone relying on hospitality, the UK Government must act now before more people lose out.

“Ministers must reverse these NIC hikes and do more to keep the thousands of my constituents who work hard in hospitality safe in their jobs.”