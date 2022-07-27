Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenny Gilrtuh has said Grant Shapps must inject “political willing” into resolving rail strikes as she expressed concerns of “dangerous right-wing rhetoric” amongst the Conservatives in Westminster.

Severe disruption is expected on Scotland’s railways on Wednesday and Thursday due to fresh strikes by thousands of workers in the bitter row over jobs, pay and conditions.

A limited number of trains will run on key routes between Glasgow and Edinburgh; Edinburgh and Bathgate; Glasgow and Hamilton/Larkhall; and Glasgow and Lanark on Wednesday.

Picket lines will be mounted outside railway stations across Scotland including Glasgow Central and Edinburgh Waverley and depots by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail. A protest will take place outside Network Rail’s head office in Glasgow.

Ms Gilruth said there has been a “different” and “belligerent” approach the UK Government has taken in relation to rail strikes in comparison to the Scottish Government.

Speaking on Good Morning Scotland on Wednesday, Ms Gilruth said: "Network Rail is an arms-length body of the Department for Transport in the UK Government.

"So of course Mr Shapps has a role here, as I did in the previous dispute.

"I am asking him to inject the political willing into this dispute. Minds in Westminster appear to be elsewhere.

"There does not appear to be political focus on resolving this dispute - instead there appears to a belligerence in the UK Government.

"And also as we've heard from the candidates vying to become the next prime minister, they are continuing to hype up right wing rhetoric - including trying to ban trade unions from legitimate action, such as striking, in the future.

"That's really dangerous. That's not what we did in Scotland. We had a respectful dialogue throughout the dispute."

As a result of the strikes, passengers in Scotland will experience less than 10 per cent of services running on Wednesday as result of the UK-wide strikes.

The minister said: "It’s vitally important now that Grant Shapps instructs Network Rail and the train operating companies to get back around the negotiating table with the trade unions, which is exactly what I did with Scotrail in the most recent dispute, so that we can get to that resolution where we can reinstate full services and to avoid any further strikes.”

ScotRail has urged passengers to check their journeys before travelling and only do so if necessary.

Trains are expected to be disrupted on Thursday morning with a later start to services as employees return to duties.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Network Rail have not made any improvement on their previous pay offer and the train companies have not offered us anything new.

“In fact Network Rail have upped the ante, threatening to impose compulsory redundancies and unsafe 50% cuts to maintenance work if we did not withdraw our planned strike action.

“RMT will continue to negotiate in good faith but we will not be bullied or cajoled by anyone.