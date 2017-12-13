Kezia Dugdale set for Holyrood return after I’m a Celebrity performance

Kezia Dugdale will make her long-awaited return to the Scottish Parliament today after her appearance on the reality TV show I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

The Lothians MSP has been widely criticised for her three-week stint in the Australian jungle, with many of her own colleagues objecting to her involvement in the reality TV show. Ms Dugdale has insisted that she would use the programme, in which she drank an ostrich anus smoothie, to promote Labour values.

She plans to be back at Holyrood to vote in this afternoon’s debate on finance.

A Labour spokesman said the “whole Scottish Labour Party” will be making the case for a budget that ends austerity and protects public services.