Lack of Midlothian care and repair service raised by MSP

x

The service, which is available in most other local authorities, offers independent advice and assistance to help elderly and disabled homeowners repair, improve or adapt their homes.

Ms Grahame has also written to both Midlothian Council and Care and Repair Scotland to query how local residents can access this funding.

The Midlothian South MSP (SNP), said: “This situation is leaving Midlothian residents high and dry - almost every other council in Scotland has this service and the council are not being proactive about rectifying this.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Care and Repair Scotland are willing to negotiate with them, but it seems Midlothian Council are not interested. They have not been able to tell me in the absence of this how they intend to ensure local eligible people can access help with the costs of installing the new fire alarms.

“I intend on continuing to pursue this with Midlothian Council until I get a satisfactory answer. I’d ask that any elderly or disabled home owners who believe they are eligible for the fire alarm funding to help with smoke alarm installation contact me so as I can try to take their cases forward.”

A Midlothian Council spokesman said: “We will be exploring the feasibility of setting up a Care and Repair Service in Midlothian. Previously, the council funded the local enterprise McSence to deliver this service but it proved unsustainable and closed.

“We have been in touch with the MSP to tell her a report on the new fire and smoke alarms legislation will be considered by councillors at the next full Council meeting.

"The report will highlight that the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has already received £1m from Scottish Government to install alarms in homes of people at highest risk and that the extra allocation given to Care and Repair Scotland intends to target some of its additional funding to council areas that do not have a Care and Repair service.