Leith Depot pub wins further reprieve with extension to its lease
A LIVE music venue facing closure because of plans to bulldoze its Leith Walk premises has won another reprieve.
The popular Leith Depot pub, which has been at the centre of the Save Leith Walk campaign, had already secured a short extension of its lease to allow it to stay open until the end of October.
And now the lease has been extended to January.
The venue announced the latest move In a social media post: "Folks, we have been given a further lease extension until January 2, 2020.
"We are obviously delighted that for the short term we have some more certainty and that we can continue business as usual. We will update you all when we know more.
"Now taking venue bookings for November and December, please get in touch for any gig, event or Christmas dates; depotvenue@gmail.com
"Thank you all for your continued support!"
The Drum Property Group wants to demolish the buildings at Stead's Place to make way for student flats, a hotel and affordable homes.
Permission was refused by councillors but the developers have appealed.
"We wish the other Stead's Place shops and businesses that have been forced to close had been allowed to stay open too.
"Giving the Depot another stay of execution is undoubtedly a step in the right direction, but our community wants a positive, long-term solution that secures the sandstone building as a vibrant hib for independent businesses and community projects."