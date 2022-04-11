Liberal Democrats unveil Midlothian candidates for upcoming council election
The Liberal Democrats have revealed that they will field candidates in three of the six local authority constituency wards in the Midlothian Council election on May 5.
Jenny Marr hopes to be elected to represent the Midlothian East Ward. As a member of the Scottish Climate Change Assembly Stewarding Group and Borders Rail Community Partnership, she is passionate about tackling climate change and working with local communities to do so. Originally from Selkirk, she lives in Eskbank with her partner Andrew and their dog, Jasper.
Former Penicuik Community Council chairman Ken Brown will stand for the Penicuik Ward. He currently sits on the Board of Penicuik YMCA/YWCA and is Treasurer of the Penicuik Historical Society.
While, Richard Chandler hopes to win one of the two Midlothian West Ward seats. He has lived in Midlothian for over 20 years, and education provision is one of his top priorities, along with supporting the business community.