Liberal Democrats unveil Midlothian candidates for upcoming council election

Two of the three Lib Dem candidates for Midlothian wards, Ken Brown and Jenny Marr.

Jenny Marr hopes to be elected to represent the Midlothian East Ward. As a member of the Scottish Climate Change Assembly Stewarding Group and Borders Rail Community Partnership, she is passionate about tackling climate change and working with local communities to do so. Originally from Selkirk, she lives in Eskbank with her partner Andrew and their dog, Jasper.

Former Penicuik Community Council chairman Ken Brown will stand for the Penicuik Ward. He currently sits on the Board of Penicuik YMCA/YWCA and is Treasurer of the Penicuik Historical Society.