Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP Marks World Cancer Day
Martyn Day MP marked World Cancer Day on February 4 by urging anyone with concerns to contact their GP.
According to figures from Cancer Research UK, 2 in 4 people in Scotland now survive their cancer for 10 years or more.
Martyn Day, Shadow SNP Spokesperson for health and social care, said: “Cancer impacts so many lives directly and indirectly, and we will all have been touched by cancer in some way or another. Early diagnosis is one of the main reasons why more people are surviving cancer than ever before. It’s imperative that you contact your GP straight away if you’re worried about cancer.
“The NHS remains open for everyone, and you should not delay accessing any help you might need.”
To find out more about the common signs and symptoms of cancer visit getcheckedearly.org.