Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP rallies constituents to "claim your pension credit"

Pension credit is an income-related benefit designed to boost the income of older people on a low State Pension.

Martyn Day, SNP MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, said: “The latest interest rates announcement will only serve to further compound the cost of living crisis, which the UK government has continually failed to tackle.

“With soaring fuel, energy and food prices, I would urge all eligible older people in my constituency to claim your pension credit.”

Pic Lisa Ferguson. Martyn Day MP.

You can check whether your entitled to Pension Credit by phoning the helpline directly on 0800 99 1234 or by going online to: www.gov.uk/pension-credit/eligibility

Pension credit can also help pensioners gain access to help with housing costs, council tax reduction schemes, heating bills and a free over-75s TV licence.