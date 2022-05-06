Linlithgow elects its three councillors

Following yesterday’s vote, the council election counting began this morning with results expected throughout the afternoon today.

The three candidates chosen to represent Linlithgow are Tom Conn of the Labour and Co-operative Party, Pauline Orr for the Scottish National Party (SNP) and Scottish Liberal Democrats candidate Sally Pattle.

In the first preference vote Tom Conn had 1,391 votes, Pauline Orr 1,869 votes and Sally Pattle picked up 1,447 votes.

Photo by Scott Louden.

For the other candidates, Pamela Barnes of the Scottish Green Party took 941 first preference votes, Chris Horne of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist had 1,411 and Rik Smith of the Scottish Family Party: ProFamily, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life had 58.

The SNP’s Pauline Orr was elected at stage one, Sally Pattle (Lib Dems) was elected at stage four and Tom Conn at stage five.

The turnout for Linlithgow was 57.7 per cent.