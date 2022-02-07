Linlithgow MP calls for 12-month-visas for HGV drivers
Martyn Day MP is calling on the UK Government to introduce a 12-month visa for heavy goods vehicle drivers.
It follows figures from The Road Haulage Association which estimates a shortfall of some 85,000 drivers, affecting supply chains, retailers and the wider economy.Mr Day (SNP) , who raised the issue in the Commons, said: “Industries are suffering because of the Home Office’s hostile immigration environment.
“The UK Government cannot simultaneously talk about a post-Covid economic recovery while at the same time placing barriers in the way of the people who can play a vital role in delivering that.
“The Government’s short-length temporary visa scheme has been unfit for purpose, with only 200 visas having been issued. Given the scale of the problem, the industry is asking for a 12-month visa for heavy goods vehicle drivers.The Tories need to alter their approach and send the message that the UK is open for those who want to come and work here.”