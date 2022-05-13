Linlithgow MP marks mental health awareness week

Hosted by the Mental Health Foundation, the awareness week is now in its 22nd year and runs from May 9-15.

This year, the theme for the week is loneliness.

Mr Day said: “I have been truly impressed by the many acts of kindness reported within my constituency over the past few years. However, there is no doubt that the pandemic and lockdown had an impact on the nation’s mental health, leaving many feeling lonelier than normal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martyn Day is pictured at the Mental Health Foundation’s Parliamentary reception to mark Mental Health Awareness Week 2022, which was held on Wednesday, May 11.

"We are all likely to experience loneliness at some point in our life, so it is important to be aware of just how common it is.

"Providing a listening ear and a smile, whether it be by phone call, video chat, text message or in person, can help someone feel heard and understood. Just knowing someone cares and is thinking about you can make a huge difference to how a person is feeling.

"It’s also important to remember to take care of our own mental health, and to reach out and speak to someone about how we are feeling. The Mental Health Foundation has published some handy tips and advice to help us all through these challenging times.”