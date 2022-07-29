Linlithgow MP visits Arco's safety centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the visit Mr Day was shown round the purpose-built facility, opened in 2021, that provide realistic, practical training environments.

He said: “The visit to Arco’s safety site gave me the opportunity to meet some of the staff, and to hear first-hand about the specialist work they are undertaking to help businesses across the region to keep employees safe at work. I would also like to thank them for all their work in helping to deliver vital PPE equipment during the pandemic.”

Mr Martin, briefed Mr Day on the support that Arco Professional Safety Services provided to Scotland Health and Social Care during the pandemic. Over two years, Arco supplied 200 million surgical masks, seven million FFP3 masks and 10 million visors, meeting around 87 per cent of Scotland’s healthcare needs. Arco also supplied 200 million gloves and one million medical type coveralls.

During the visit, Arco experts gave a demonstration of the types of respiratory protection supplied and the importance of face fit testing to ensure protection. The team has provided face fit testing to over 40,000 frontline staff across Scotland.

Thomas Martin said: “Martyn Day’s visit to our Northern Safety Centre follows a recent meeting between us, when we discussed our experience of Government PPE procurement procedures during the pandemic.

"Mr Day has supported some of the key recommendations set out in the Position Paper we published, aimed to bring improvement in PPE procurement ahead of any future emergencies.

"His visit to our facilities here in his constituency at Linlithgow has enabled us to further demonstrate the expertise within our business, the scale of the partnership we developed with Scotland’s Health and Social Care and our deep commitment to keeping people safe at work.”