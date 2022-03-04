Linlithgow MSP calls on help for Ukrainians

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop is backing the DEC Ukraine appeal.

The Scottish Government have committed to making £4 million available to address the immediate humanitarian needs of those directly affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Of the funding, £2m will be allocated for the Disasters Emergency Appeal to provide essential help to those in need.

The DEC comprises major charities who regularly work across the world supplying humanitarian aid.

Ms Hyslop said: “The news of what is happening in Ukraine is deeply upsetting and distressing, and I urge anyone who can to donate to the DEC as I have done.

"It is the quickest and most efficient way to mobilise humanitarian aid at scale to support Ukrainians.

“More than half a million people have already fled their homes, leaving behind belongings and loved ones, and it is welcome news that the Scottish Government are providing funding to this important appeal.”

Ms Hyslop also praised the response of locals to the situation in Ukraine.

She said: “It is truly heart-warming to see the response of the Scottish nation, and I am proud of West Lothian in their immediate action to help those in need.