Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop calls on VAT cuts on energy bills to tackle cost of living crisis

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop (SNP).

Speaking during Portfolio Questions on Finance and Economy to the Scottish Government, Ms Hyslop highlighted other European countries who have cut VAT on energy bills and restricted bill increases.

She asked if the Scottish Government agreed that measures such as cutting VAT or restricting bill increases should be implemented by the UK Government.

Ms Hyslop (SNP) said: “Other European countries are putting measures in place to ensure that people are not left struggling as a result of the cost of living crisis. For example, Belgium has cut VAT on electricity by 15 per cent; Spain has cut VAT on energy bills by 11 per cent; and France has restricted increases in power costs to four per cent. In stark contrast to this, Westminster has refused to reduce VAT on fuel bills, despite their promises before the EU referendum.

“In April, when the energy price cap is raised and National Insurance contributions are increased, many families will struggle to pay their bills and put food on the table as a direct result of Tory cuts.

"The least the Prime Minister can offer to these families is to follow the example of numerous other European countries in protecting their citizens from poverty.